Wade scores on 9th-inning grounder, Angels top Marlins 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Dennis Santana has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after arriving at the ballpark with symptoms. He was being tested before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels to determine if he was positive. General manager Chris Young says the team was conferring with Major League Baseball about protocols, and working to determine any necessary contact tracing. Young didn’t say what symptoms Santana had. The move came four days after Santana and the Rangers returned from a season-opening series in Toronto, where all players had to be vaccinated. Every player also had to test last weekend before returning to the United States, and all were negative.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO