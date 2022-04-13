ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Wade scores on 9th-inning grounder, Angels top Marlins 4-3

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-runner Tyler Wade slid home when Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled Max Stassi’s grounder in the ninth inning,...

keyt.com

