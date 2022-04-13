'Home Means Nevada' initiative to help lower cost of housing

Governor Steve Sisolak and others plan to formally launch the $500 million “Home Means Nevada” housing initiative that would help lower cost of housing and create jobs on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Announced in a speech from the governor earlier this year, the $500 million program represents the largest single investment in affordable housing in state history and complements other state and local investments according to a press release.

State lawmakers recently approved the $250 million in federal funds representing half of the money the state plans to put toward the “Home Means Nevada” housing initiative put forward by the governor.

The plan is said to be aimed at helping to lower the cost of housing, help people stay in their homes, and create good-paying jobs. The plan will boost housing construction and home ownership opportunities. It will help seniors retrofit their homes, to lower their costs, improve their property, and stay where they want to be.