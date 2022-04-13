ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Plymouth-Canton parents concerned after teen threatens Black students

By Brett Kast
 2 days ago
Parents at Plymouth-Canton schools are outraged over a video that was posted online showing one student threatening violence against Black people.

Canton police say there is an open investigation and once it’s complete, it will then be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

“I was disgusted, I was angry,” said one parent, who asked not to be named.

It’s a reaction shared by many parents Tuesday after a video started spreading online showing a white high school student filming himself, threatening to lynch, "curb-stomp" and kill Black students. In the video, he repeatedly used the N-word.

“It created just a pain in my heart that this is what my child, as a teenager, is experiencing at a place where she’s supposed to be learning and growing,” the parent said.

"It's horrible," another unnamed parent added. "It makes me feel like my daughter is not safe going to school.”

Both these parents who spoke to 7 Action asked us not to use their names or show their faces fearing pushback against their children in school, where they say racism is nothing new.

"She’s not happy about it at all," one mother said about her daughter. "She says this happens all the time at the park.”

In a statement the district said, “While this video has recently surfaced among our student body, it was thoroughly investigated when it was brought to our attention and addressed with the students involved. We do not condone or tolerate acts of this nature.”

The district also added that they can’t disclose specific discipline, but admitted it was not the first incident of racial discrimination this year.

“When I drop my daughter off to school, I expect to see her when I come home,” the mother said.

These parents say they want clarity on the punishment, especially in light of a tumultuous school year that included a massive lock down of the district's three high schools back in December due to a different threat. They say this video is just as threatening and should result in charges and at the minimum, expulsion.

“We've got responses from the school that it's being handled, but we don't know how it’s being handled," one parent said. "When it’s something this serious, I'm expecting something more than, we’re handling it and don’t worry about it.”

In their statement sent to parents, the district also said there are counseling resources available to students and also encouraged students to report racist and threatening behavior.

Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
Society
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
92Q Baltimore

Here We Go Again!: NC School Under Fire Following Mock Slavery Auction Where Black Students Were ‘Sold’ By White Students

What is it about schools, white people and slavery reenactments?. One would think that all the news stories about students getting in trouble for their Snapchat slavery auctions and racist prom-posals—or teachers getting fired or suspended for slavery activities—would deter all of these people and their return-to-Roots wet dreams from continuing to trivialize chattel slavery by reenacting Black oppression.
EDUCATION
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
