Byron Center, MI

Forest Hills Central blanks Byron Center on the pitch

By FOX 17 News
 2 days ago
The Forest Hills Central girls soccer team beat Byron Center 4-0 Tuesday night in battle of schools that made it to the state semifinals in 2021.

The Rangers (2-1) will host Byron Center on Friday, The Bulldogs (3-1) are scheduled to visit West Catholic on Wednesday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

