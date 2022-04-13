Forest Hills Central blanks Byron Center on the pitch

Forest Hills Central 4, Byron Center 0 - Girls Soccer

The Forest Hills Central girls soccer team beat Byron Center 4-0 Tuesday night in battle of schools that made it to the state semifinals in 2021.

The Rangers (2-1) will host Byron Center on Friday, The Bulldogs (3-1) are scheduled to visit West Catholic on Wednesday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter