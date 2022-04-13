ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Meadows continues hot streak as 'Caps rally to win home opener

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OV0vC_0f7VZ8Dx00 Whitecaps 11, Lugnuts 10

Parker Meadows had a double and a home run to continue his hot start to the season, and Whitecaps rallied to score five runs in the 11th inning to beat the Lugnuts 11-10 on Tuesday.

Meadows now has three home runs this season in just four games played.

Trei Cruz delivered a two-run single in the second inning to give West Michigan a 3-1 lead before Meadows followed with a solo home run.

Keider Montero started the game on the mound for the Whitecaps but left in the top of the second inning with an apparent injury.

Same two teams meet again tomorrow at noon at LMCU Ballpark.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Vikings 10-Run Rangers in Five Innings

Mossyrock Pitching — Cournyer 4 IP, 4 BB, 6 K; Hadaller 1 IP; Highlights — Barrows 2-3; Cournyer 3-3, 3 2B; Brooks 2-2, 3 BB, HR, 2B. Mossyrock used an eight-run third inning to outdistance Quilcene for a 15-5 non-league victory in five innings at home on Thursday.
QUILCENE, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Let Lead Slip Away in Series Opener with Cruisers

Eatonville Pitching — Hanly 2.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Meyer 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Highlights — Lucht 2-5, 2 RBIs; Hanly 103, 2 RBIs; Meyer 1-4, 2 RBIs. Tenino Pitching — Knox 3.0 IP, 8 K, 0 ER; Vasser 2.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Noonan 1.0 IP, 5 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; E. Snider 1.0 IP, 0 ER; Highlights — Strawn 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gonia 1-2, RBI; Sayamnet 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
TENINO, WA
The Columbus Dispatch

Freeman hits a pair of home runs, Clippers win fifth straight

Previous game: Clippers 11, Mets 5, Thursday at Huntington Park Recap: Ike Freeman hit a pair of two-run homers as the Clippers ran away with an 11-5 win over the Syracuse Mets. Freeman's first long ball came in the third inning to put Columbus ahead 3-2. His second blast was part of a four-run seventh inning to give the Clippers their final margin of victory. Tobias Myers struck out seven through four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Start#West Michigan
KOLO TV Reno

Everyone in the lineup gets a hit as Aces win home opener 11-4

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (4-3) enjoyed some BLC home cooking and showcased their power to the hometown crowd with four home runs in an 11-4 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (4-3), Tuesday afternoon in the 2022 home opener at Greater Nevada Field. Reno’s bats came...
RENO, NV
Town Square LIVE News

Pusey’s Slam keys Red Lion softball win

Red Lion softball celebrates at the pate after Peyton Pusey’s grandslam photo by Nick Halliday Senior lead off batter Peyton Pusey is known for her speed, but her “power” was on full display Wednesday night as she belted a grand slam with 2 outs in a tie game to give Red Lion Christian Academy a 7-3 lead it would not ... Read More
RED LION, PA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy