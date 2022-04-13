Internet Backs Wife for Wanting Husband's Friend Out Even if He's Homeless
"This guy sounds disgusting and tbh if your husband is ok with all this he doesn't sound much better," one user...www.newsweek.com
There's NO WAY!! He should have been out yesterday.. Your husband has no respect for you.. I would have told them both to get out...
Sorry about that but you need to kick both of them out as apparently your husband has no respect for you either.Frirnd In need or not I wouldn't tolerate that behavior to my wife no matter what
I’d leave and thank the friend on my way out for revealing to me the true person my husband is and for saving me years of sadness and frustration by ending it now. At least there are no children involved.
