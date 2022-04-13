ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Internet Backs Wife for Wanting Husband's Friend Out Even if He's Homeless

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"This guy sounds disgusting and tbh if your husband is ok with all this he doesn't sound much better," one user...

❤️ Skylar
1d ago

There's NO WAY!! He should have been out yesterday.. Your husband has no respect for you.. I would have told them both to get out...

34
Jerry Smith
1d ago

Sorry about that but you need to kick both of them out as apparently your husband has no respect for you either.Frirnd In need or not I wouldn't tolerate that behavior to my wife no matter what

22
IgnoranceIsAChoice
1d ago

I’d leave and thank the friend on my way out for revealing to me the true person my husband is and for saving me years of sadness and frustration by ending it now. At least there are no children involved.

23
