'When is it going to stop?' | Mothers speak out after children detained by Maplewood police
KARE 11
3 days ago
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Tanya Gile stood in front of the Maplewood Police Department with community members less than 24 hours after cell phone video was shared online, showing four kids being detained by Maplewood officers. "It's like living in hell," said Gile. "I'm so glad it was able...
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night.
A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying.
The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home.
Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the...
Body-worn camera footage released Wednesday shows Maplewood Police handcuffing four children Monday night while investigating a report of gunfire in the area. The children, ages 10-16, were made to sit with handcuffs in the back of squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing shortly after parents arrived at the scene.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Camera video taken Monday night shows four children, between the ages of 10 and 16, sitting in the back of a Maplewood police car in handcuffs, following reports of shots fired. The kids were detained for 40 minutes, but eventually released. Now, the incident sparking not...
A body was found near Minnesota Elementary School on Wednesday, and has been identified as 22-year-old Christiana Rocha, according to local Rochester Minnesota outlet KIMT. The remains of the young woman had been found near a snow pile in Gage Elementary’s parking lot by someone who was walking their dog, according to the authorities.
Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood.
Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.”
In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes.
The police department is investigating.
An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
Originally published March 21
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street.
A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis.
The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available.
It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Authorities learned two people had been stabbed...
The Harts looked like one big happy family. But on March 26, 2018, the dark truth about the "Hart tribe" emerged when Jennifer Hart drove her family's SUV off a 100-foot cliff in California, killing all eight members of the family. "Everyone's hearts are broken," family friend Zippy Lomax told...
The woman fatally shot in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday has been identified as a 30-year-old from St. Cloud. Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was identified Sunday as the victim by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest and her death has been ruled a homicide.
Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
An 18-year-old motorcyclist from Minneapolis is accused of speeding around a stopped school bus and striking a 10-year-old boy who had exited the bus and was walking on a crosswalk. The boy suffered a fractured leg and facial abrasions when he was struck and launched through the air approximately 30...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus.
The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car.
(credit: CBS)
Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening.
The highway was shut down for hours after the crash.
The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — West St. Paul police say a juvenile male suffered multiple gunshot wounds just before 1 p.m. Monday. Police say they were called to a residence on the 400 block of Roeller Avenue where they located the victim with "non-life threatening" gunshot wounds to his legs.
A woman's death in a hotel room in Plymouth last month has been ruled a homicide. Lisa Kathleen Petersen, 41, of Buffalo, died of multiple blunt force injuries in a room at the Red Roof Inn, 2600 Annapolis Lane N, in Plymouth at 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 7, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.
Comments / 47