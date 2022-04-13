U.S. Tornadoes: Severe Weather Smashes Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Iowa
Tornadoes touched down in Central Texas, north Louisiana and all the way up to Iowa. There's more to come...www.newsweek.com
Tornadoes touched down in Central Texas, north Louisiana and all the way up to Iowa. There's more to come...www.newsweek.com
Really poorly written article. If you wanted to bring up Jarrell Tx you should have talked about the one that damaged well over 20 homes 3 weeks ago not today’s tornado that caused damage in Salado Tx not Jarrell.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1