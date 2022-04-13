ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer Is Heading to WWE NXT

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Frazer is coming to the states, as the NXT UK star is headed to WWE NXT. On tonight’s...

411mania.com

Yardbarker

'Young Rock' teases The Rock vs. Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania match

A future WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns was teased during a scene on this week's episode of "Young Rock." The sixth episode of the show's second season aired on Tuesday night. During the program, Rock was just beginning his wrestling training with his father, Rocky Johnson, at the time. He's later shown with his family watching Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) wrestle at the Royal Rumble on television. A young Joe Anoaʻi (Roman Reigns) is watching the event as well. Joe jumps on Rock's shoulders and asks for someone to give him a Samoan Drop. When no one responds, he asks them all to "acknowledge" him.
WWE
ComicBook

Report: WWE's Current Hierarchy of WWE Raw and SmackDown Stars, Including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

WWE has an internal roster that ranks the top wrestlers on both the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The list is never officially given out, though insiders often manage to get their hands on updated versions and see where certain wrestlers fall on the pecking order. Mike Johnson of PWInsider posted the latest update on Tuesday, which lists the top three babyface for Raw as Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles and the top heels as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge and Damian Priest. It's worth noting that, despite being the Unified WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is only listed on the SmackDown roster (obviously as its top heel).
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Star Attacks NXT's Cora Jade

Cora jade came out to give her first promo since losing at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, but she wasn't prepared for what happened next. Jade was talking about how the loss was on her but also that she was going to continue to get better and she looked up to names like AJ Lee, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. Before she could launch into her next sentence Natalya's music hit and the SmackDown Superstar was walking towards the ring. Natalya did a walk around the ring and Jade couldn't believe she was there, and chants of Holy S*** and Welcome Back filled the building. Then Natalya picked up a microphone and things got really interesting.
WWE
Person
Ilja Dragunov
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday’s show that the following bouts will take place next week:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
#Nxt Uk#Combat
epicstream.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Name Working With AEW Two Weeks After Working At WrestleMania

Welcome to your new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot of things for the wrestling world. One of the most important is allowing wrestlers and people in the wrestling industry a new place to work outside of WWE. AEW is going to need to bring in some people to work in front of and behind the camera and now they have done just that, including someone who has been with WWE very recently.
WWE
411mania.com

RAW Women’s Title Match Official For WWE Wrestlemania Backlash

WWE has announced that the match between Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville for Wrestlemania Backlash is now official. The match was set up on Monday’s episode of RAW when Deville attacked Belair and then gave herself a RAW women’s title shot. The match was made official on today’s episode of The Bump.
WWE
411mania.com

Social Media Influencer Charlie Rocket Urges WWE to Bring in Triple V

– Social media and TikTok influencer Charlie Rocket is advocating for WWE to bring in wrestler Triple V (aka Vincent), the first wrestler with Down Syndrome. As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley) recently signed Triple V to his management company, Paragon Talent Group. In a...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE To Report Q1 Financial Results Next Month

WWE’s first quarter financial results will be reported next month. The company announced on Tuesday that the Q1 results will be reported on May 5th. WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Notes On Wendy Choo In WWE NXT 2.0

Wendy Choo reportedly signed a new WWE NXT contract last year. Choo, formerly known as Karen Q and Mei Ying of Tian Sha, originally signed with WWE in February 19, but now Fightful Select reports that she signed a contract extension in 2021. There is no word on the length of the deal, but it is likely a multi-year contract.
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

WWE has announced an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT UK that the following matches will go down next week:. * NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Moustache Mountain vs. Oliver...
WWE
Fightful

NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match, Back Alley Brawl Match Set For 4/21 NXT UK

Big things are happening in NXT UK. On the 4/21 episode of NXT UK, Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) will defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match. The two teams have been at odds in recent weeks, specifically after Trent Seven began to use various underhand tactics to win matches. Back in Feburary, Seven pushed Oliver Carter's foot off the rope while Bate was pinning him, allowing Moustache Mountain to retain the belts.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Kaitlyn On Dealing With Body Dysmorphia Issues, Asking For WWE Release

Kaitlyn weighed in on her long-standing struggle issues regarding body dysmorphia, asking for her WWE release and more during a recent interview. The WWE alumna appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):. On her emotional struggles in WWE: “My time in...
WWE

