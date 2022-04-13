NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer Is Heading to WWE NXT

Cora jade came out to give her first promo since losing at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, but she wasn't prepared for what happened next. Jade was talking about how the loss was on her but also that she was going to continue to get better and she looked up to names like AJ Lee, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. Before she could launch into her next sentence Natalya's music hit and the SmackDown Superstar was walking towards the ring. Natalya did a walk around the ring and Jade couldn't believe she was there, and chants of Holy S*** and Welcome Back filled the building. Then Natalya picked up a microphone and things got really interesting.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO