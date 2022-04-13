NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer Is Heading to WWE NXT

WWE’s first quarter financial results will be reported next month. The company announced on Tuesday that the Q1 results will be reported on May 5th. WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
Comments / 0