Indianapolis, IN

First recipients named in Samaria Blackwell Memorial Scholarship

By Nikki DeMentri
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — This Friday will mark one year since Samaria Blackwell — and seven others — were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx Ground Facility. The young woman strived to help others and wanted to turn that passion into a law enforcement career.

Blackwell,19, never had the chance to fulfill her dreams of becoming a police officer, but that did not matter to the law enforcement community. One way they are honoring her is through a memorial scholarship in partnership with the Central Indiana Police Foundation.

The foundation's Executive Director Lisa Rollings said a retired metro officer came to her with the idea.

“Samaria was not an officer," Jeff Blackwell, Samaria Blackwell's father said. "We will say that again and again and again. Samaria was not an officer. Her desire was to be a police officer. But that community, and we've guarded ourselves, they were so lovely, so outpouring. We had to, had to guard it because she did not wear the uniform. She did not serve, but they embraced us, they took us in as their own. And they've treated us as family -- the entire time."

The first two recipients were hand-picked by Blackwell’s parents, Jeff and Tammi Blackwell. Both Chloe Endsley and William Schmitt are receiving the $500 scholarship to go towards their respective criminal justice degrees.

“All I can say really is thank you," Endsley said. "I am very blessed and honored and it really means a lot to me and my family."

The 18-year-old is a senior at Plainfield High School and will attend IUPUI to major in Forensic and Investigative Sciences. Her inspiration, she said, is her dad who is a school resource officer.

Schmitt is currently studying at IU Bloomington and soon will apply to the IU Cadet Program.

“I look up to her and her story as a role model for me and just being able to apply and win this scholarship in her honor means a great deal to me," Schmitt said.

The Jasper native said his desire to become an officer stems from a long line of family members — like his father and cousin — involved in the field.

“I think her story is one that needs to continue to be shared," Schmitt said. "Like I said, I mentioned her as a role model, not just for myself but for all young kids, young high school and college students that are thinking about a career in law enforcement and are wanting to be service to their community."

Samaria’s story, Schmitt said, may have been cut short, but it is a story he strives to carry on and one Endsley said she will too.

“Even though she’s not here on earth with us to live out her dream, I still think she’s going to be an asset to law enforcement community moving on," Schmitt said. "Watching over and protecting all law enforcement from up above."

"It's bittersweet. I miss Samaria so much and am heartbroken that we don't get to see her live out her dream of becoming a police officer," Samaria's mother told WRTV in a text. "We're so grateful for Lisa Rollings and the CIPF for giving us a way to honor her. I know she would be thrilled as we are in helping someone else fulfill their dream."

The second round of the Samaria Blackwell Memorial Scholarship will open back up in the fall of this year. To learn more, click here.

