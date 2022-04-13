ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

By Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins reacts Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins reacts after teammate Jaylen Samuels scores a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend.

The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township.

The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

