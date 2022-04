LAKELAND 21, MOTT 0 (3 inn.) LAKELAND 19, MOTT 0 (3 inn.) The Eagles (2-2, 2-1 LVC) pounded out 27 hits in the six innings of Tuesday’s doubleheader, including home runs by Caden Glennie and Chase Curry in the opener, and one by Conner Demko in the nightcap. Andrew Platt had two hits in the opener, and drew three walks and scored three runs in the nightcap. Tate Farquhar got the win in the opener, striking out seven, and adding two triples and a double on the day. Trey Rowley tossed a one-hitter in the nightcap, striking out three.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO