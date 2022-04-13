Mayor Paul TenHaken secures second term

May primary measure would allow residents to serve eight years on the council and eight years as mayor Tualatin voters will decide in the May primary whether a member of the city council can serve two terms and then serve two terms as mayor in a 20-year period. Current charter language states that no one serving as mayor, a city councilor or a combination of both offices can serve more than 12 years in a 20-year period. The measure, Measure 34-309, would directly affect Mayor Frank Bubenik, who served eight years as a city councilor before he was elected mayor...

