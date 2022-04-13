Mayor Paul TenHaken secures second term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Paul TenHaken will remain as mayor of Sioux Falls for the next four years. TenHaken finished with 73.06% percent of the votes, while challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken was elected to another 4-year term. The 2022 Sioux Falls city elections have wrapped up and...
May primary measure would allow residents to serve eight years on the council and eight years as mayor Tualatin voters will decide in the May primary whether a member of the city council can serve two terms and then serve two terms as mayor in a 20-year period. Current charter language states that no one serving as mayor, a city councilor or a combination of both offices can serve more than 12 years in a 20-year period. The measure, Measure 34-309, would directly affect Mayor Frank Bubenik, who served eight years as a city councilor before he was elected mayor...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sarah Cole will be joining the Sioux Falls City Council. In the at-large “A” race, Cole won 52.66%, beating incumbent Janet Brekke, who got 9,728 votes, and Bobbi Andera, who got 2,732 votes. City Clerk Tom Grecco told KELOLAND News that they...
Denison voters will choose which of four candidates should represent the city at large when they hit the polls on May 7. This year's spring elections will see Place 6 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Hander seek reelection against challengers Kevin Arrington, Gwen Braxton and Albert Gilberti. The...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls city election is in the books and now people are looking at what’s in store for the next four years. Now that election day is over, Mayor Paul TenHaken is taking a day off and gearing up for his next steps.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Toxicology tests after a deadly wreck two years ago in Hyde County didn’t find alcohol in the victim, pedestrian Joe Boever, or in the driver, state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. That’s according to separate reports recently released as part of the official investigation file...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether or not South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will be paid while suspended is uncertain as of this afternoon. Ravnsborg was suspended from his official duties as South Dakota attorney general after he was impeached in the state House of Representatives. Ravnsborg’s chief...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Ravnsborg is now apologizing to the Boever family in a written letter. But the letter didn’t go to the family. Just hours before the House voted, the attorney general sent a letter to each lawmaker pleading his case as to why he should not be impeached. In that same letter, he attacked Governor Noem for what he says, ‘how she politicized this case.’
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will be distributing free hams as part of the One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign this Thursday in Sioux Falls. The group will distribute 300 Hormel® Cure 81® hams on April 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a day long trip through the Pine Ridge Reservation, Rapid City leaders gained some valuable information, including the large economic impact people living on the reservation, make on Rapid City. The Pine Ridge Reservation is made up of about 30,000 people. The Executive...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in the Rapid City area responded to a large structure fire near Merritt Road Thursday afternoon. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is just inside the Meade County line. Sturgis Road is closed on the Pennington County and Meade County sides.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization is speaking out in opposition of Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order to ban ‘divisive concepts’ from K-12 schools. In a statement sent to KELOLAND News on Friday, NDN Collective said the order ‘diminishes the capacity of our young people to see difficult historical truths with empathy.’ The order issued by the governor earlier this week directs the Department of Education to examine all materials, standards and programs to determine whether divisive concepts are present in them. If so, they have until October to remove or revise them.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Friday vetoed a City Council measure to tighten rules on short-term rentals. The ordinance was approved last month on an 8 to 4 vote. Under the rules, those looking to rent out their property would be limited to rooms in their homes or their entire home if they’re away. They can’t rent out a separate unit for a short-term stay. The goal is to get owners to rent out those spaces for long-term renters.
PARAMUS — Richard LaBarbiera, who has served as mayor for the past 18 years, will not be running for reelection this fall. LaBarbiera said on Thursday that the decision is something he’s been pondering for over a year now. He feels the politics in the borough have become "very tribal" over the last three years.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota, private businesses, and Dakota State University are working together to create a new industry that is expected to produce thousands of good-paying jobs. DSU in Madison and a high-security research center in Sioux Falls will be at the center...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — After nearly a 12 hour trip through the Pine Ridge Reservation, members of the Rapid City community have gained valuable knowledge to take back with them to make changes. From the Red Cloud Schools to Pine Ridge and Wounded Knee Historic Site to...
Paul Meltzer – Currently Mayor Pro Tem / At-Large Place 6 Council Member. I wasn’t born here, but it came as soon as I could. We came in 2008 when my wife accepted a position teaching creative writing at UNC. In quick, rapid-fire answers, what would you say...
Comments / 0