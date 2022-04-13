Judge orders City of Santee to take back its approval of the long-planned 'Fanita Ranch' project

While a sign has been teasing the change for months, the new tenant for the old Gold Coast Beer, Wine & Liquors building in north Ocean City is now officially set. Ocean City planning commissioners on Tuesday approved a site plan for a Dairy Queen to move into the space on 114th Street in front of the Gold Coast Mall.
For the past two years, developers have quietly worked to bring visions of a new hospital into the community. As of this week, those visions took several steps forward into become reality. The City Council approved a series of items Monday night that cleared the pre-development road for the construction...
The Lehi City Council voted Tuesday to approve the concept for the Thanksgiving Station Plan, a residential, commercial, mixed-use, heavy commercial and open space areas development that will be located on 77 acres of property within the Thanksgiving Point Area Plan, at Ashton Boulevard and Executive Parkway. The approved Thanksgiving...
With the deadline to apply to run for political office just around the corner, the Newport News City Council narrowly approved a redistricting plan. Since hearing the three proposals for redrawing the city’s voting districts last month, the council had been divided between two of the options, but needed to select one quickly so candidates would have time to collect signatures to run for ...
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to advance multiple infrastructure projects. The council unanimously approved the adoption of construction documents for the proposed construction of the Hamilton Boulevard resurfacing project, 36th Street to the city limits and 15th to 20th streets. The project includes panel patching, asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk ramps, replacement of pedestrian push buttons, and improved traffic signal detection.
The Pocatello City Council approved a plan to remove old signage at city entrances and install more modern and uniform signs in their place.
The new signs, which will be accompanied by flowers and read “Pocatello” in large stainless-steel letters, are anticipated to be installed gradually, beginning with the entrance on 5th Avenue, and then on Pocatello Creek Road and 19th Avenue & Clark Street as more funding becomes available.
