ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento State introduces David Patrick as next head basketball coach

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Patrick becomes the basketball program's...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
KHON2

Big West Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, Iolani grad Lily Wahinekapu transfers from CSU Fullerton to the University of Hawai’i

‘Iolani alumna and former Cal State Fullerton standout guard Lily Wahinekapu is returning home, signing with the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Wahinekapu, officially signed with the UH program on Tuesday was named the Big West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Titans […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
City
Moraga, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sacramento

‘She Always Wanted To Trailblaze For Women’: Alyssa Nakken, Woodland Native And SF Giants Coach, Makes MLB History

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Sacramento State graduate and Woodland native has made Major League Baseball history—or should we say, she made “her-story.” Alyssa Nakken coached first base for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night making her the first woman to ever make an on-field appearance in a regular-season MLB game. Nakken was born and raised in the Yolo County city of Woodland, located just northwest of Sacramento. She was a standout pitcher for the Woodland Wolves and, at 5’10’, was heavily recruited by colleges. “She could hit the ball a country mile to all fields, left and right and center,” said Lori...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy