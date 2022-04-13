Sacramento State introduces David Patrick as next head basketball coach

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
‘Iolani alumna and former Cal State Fullerton standout guard Lily Wahinekapu is returning home, signing with the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Wahinekapu, officially signed with the UH program on Tuesday was named the Big West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Titans […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College softball team picked up its 30th win of the season over the weekend. The Rams (30-5) have already won the Central Valley Conference for the second year in a row under third-year coach Haley Janzer. Along the way to 30 wins, FCC had a 21-game winning streak. […]
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Sacramento State graduate and Woodland native has made Major League Baseball history—or should we say, she made “her-story.”
Alyssa Nakken coached first base for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night making her the first woman to ever make an on-field appearance in a regular-season MLB game.
Nakken was born and raised in the Yolo County city of Woodland, located just northwest of Sacramento. She was a standout pitcher for the Woodland Wolves and, at 5’10’, was heavily recruited by colleges.
“She could hit the ball a country mile to all fields, left and right and center,” said Lori...
More independent league baseball is coming to Santa Rosa this summer. The Pecos League, which features 16 teams in two divisions across six different states, will be expanding into Sonoma County with a new team, the Santa Rosa Scuba Divers, this season. The Scuba Divers will play their home games...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State Rugby Club is taking a shot at repeating history in the best way possible. The Hornets Rugby Club won the American College Division ll National title back in 2000 when they beat Claremont College in Columbus, Ohio. “That’s still talked about within the...
