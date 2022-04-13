Sacramento State introduces David Patrick as next head basketball coach

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Sacramento State graduate and Woodland native has made Major League Baseball history—or should we say, she made “her-story.” Alyssa Nakken coached first base for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night making her the first woman to ever make an on-field appearance in a regular-season MLB game. Nakken was born and raised in the Yolo County city of Woodland, located just northwest of Sacramento. She was a standout pitcher for the Woodland Wolves and, at 5’10’, was heavily recruited by colleges. “She could hit the ball a country mile to all fields, left and right and center,” said Lori...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO