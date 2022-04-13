ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs in play-in for No. 7 seed

By BRIAN MAHONEY
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SU01W_0f7VV3No00
Cavaliers Nets Basketball Brooklyn Nets' Andre Drummond, right, tries to dunk over Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley during the first half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bring on Boston.

That's the next stop on a recent rise for the Brooklyn Nets, who were in 10th place not long ago but don't look like an underdog right now.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday night in the play-in opener.

The Nets raced to a 20-point lead after one quarter and turned the Cavaliers away time and again to earn a matchup with No. 2 seed Boston in a series that begins Sunday.

“I know that team very well and they know us very well and it’ll be a back and forth,” said Irving, a former Celtics guard, “and once you throw that ball in the air, you’re going to really see some spectacular basketball.”

Irving made his first 12 shots before a 3-pointer rimmed out in the fourth quarter. He finished 12 for 15.

A preseason NBA Finals favorite who sputtered through a turbulent season and were in 10th place entering the last week of the regular season, the Nets have run off five straight wins. With Durant and Irving, they are far more dangerous than the usual No. 7 seed.

And both are willing to give the ball to teammates who are capitalizing when they get it. Bruce Brown had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Andre Drummond scored 16 points.

Brown, who is from Boston, talked about how they can keep doing that against a Celtics team missing defensive anchor Robert Williams. Durant was aggravated when he heard that.

“It ain’t going to be that easy, I’m going to tell you that,” Durant said.

Unless the Nets play like they did in the first quarter.

The Nets made nearly 71% of their shots in the period — Irving and Durant combined to make all eight of theirs — and closed the period with a 15-3 spurt that made it 40-20. It was a bigger lead than Brooklyn had in any first quarter during the regular season.

“You can’t give a team like Brooklyn that has championship aspirations and players who have won championships a 22-point lead,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Again, give our guys credit for getting back in it. But that’s damn near impossible to overcome.”

Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Cavaliers, who have another chance to earn the No. 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday, with the winner moving on to face No. 1 seed Miami.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both went 44-38 but the Nets clinched the tiebreaker by beating the Cavs at Barclays Center last Friday to finish 3-1 against them. Cleveland was confident it could come back to Brooklyn and win, though it was clear quickly just how difficult that would be.

Irving was 9 for 9 in the first half, with a jumper at the buzzer that made it 57-43.

“I always say about Kyrie in a March Madness, one-game type of situation, he’s a tough guy to bet against," former Cavs teammate Kevin Love said. "Again, seen this movie before but still — I think that there’s just times where he comes out and plays out of his mind and that’s why he’s a future Hall of Famer. So you just kind of have to tip your hat to him. He hit some really tough, contested shots today.”

The Cavaliers, trying to extend a surprising season that saw them double their win total from a season ago, kept chipping away in the second half. But they would too often miss an open 3-pointer or give up an extra possession on an offensive rebound that the Nets would take advantage of.

Nic Claxton had 13 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Rookie Evan Mobley scored 19 points and Love had 14 points and 13 rebounds. ... The Cavaliers remained without All-Star center Jarrett Allen because of a broken finger.

Nets: Irving's 9-for-9 first half wasn't even his best for Brooklyn. He was 10 for 10 against Chicago on Jan. 31, 2020. ... Brooklyn went 1-3 against Boston during the regular season. The Nets beat the Celtics 4-1 in the first round last season.

SUBWAY SHOOTING

The Nets and the New York Liberty Foundation announced before a moment of silence that they were donating $50,000 to help those who were injured after at least 10 people were shot on a subway Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the subway stop closest to the Nets' training facility.

SIMMONS STATUS

Nets coach Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is moving better and doing more shooting, but there still was no timetable for when he could finally play for the Nets. Simmons, who sat on the bench wearing a matching green jacket and shorts, has battled back problems since not long after being acquired from Philadelphia in February.

“So definitely positive signs, improving and moving and all those things, but like I said he hasn’t been running full speed or playing against anybody,” Nash said. “So still a lot of markers to meet.”

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Bickerstaff said Allen, who came to Cleveland from the Nets in a trade last season, did individual drills the past two days, when the team’s focus at practice had to be on the available players to get ready for Brooklyn.

“He’s doing well,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s working out; he’s starting to do more with both hands. We’re just kind of in a wait-and-see.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum knows Nets aren't a typical No. 7 seed

The No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed series in the NBA playoffs are often not very competitive and end fairly quickly, and that's because the team with homecourt advantage is typically a much better squad. The upcoming first-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets is likely to be...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Report: What “Astonished” Kevin Durant About James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets dynasty swiftly ended before it ever began. A year after seemingly forming a superteam by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Nets sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers. A rift between Harden and Kevin Durant reportedly developed before Harden’s brief Nets run concluded. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Irving, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#March Madness#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Celtics Guard
Yardbarker

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Jaylen Brown spoke to the media about the matchup with All-Star Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The star forward had...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WDBO

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks' Young

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Many of them NBA big-game beginners, the young Cavaliers took their lumps in Brooklyn the other night and missed their first chance of making the playoffs. Fortunately, they've got another shot. Trouble is, Trae Young does, too. Atlanta's high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening, and they are now the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs. After the win, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters about the impressive performances of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy