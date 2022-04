For decades, a consistent summer event in Portland has been Reggae Sundays at Jones Landing on Peaks Island. The concept for the event hasn't changed in a very long time. People hop one of the early ferries from the mainland, head into Jones Landing from 11am on and sit back to enjoy music, great weather and some adult beverages. There had been rumors in recent weeks that a management change may bring an end to Reggae Sunday at Jones Landing on Peaks Island. As it turns out, it's not going anywhere. But there will be some changes.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO