Metro police searching for woman who stole landscaping truck, mowers

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, a work truck was stolen in broad daylight from a landscaping business on Mt. View Road and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The lot belongs to Suzana Allen and her husband. It’s where they store their trucks and tools for Lookin Good Lawn and Tree Service.

“We saw a woman walk down our driveway, yell at our camera that it was her property. She attempted to get into the barn. She got into another building, found the key to a truck and took it,” Allen said.

The truck was parked at the bottom of the lot when the unknown woman got inside and drove off the lot with thousands of dollars in tools in tow.

“The truck was a big landscaping truck with a double cab and there were two mowers, a whole bunch of weed eaters, a big blower, some backpack blowers, and everything my husband uses to mow and landscape lawns,” Allen said.

Allen estimates between the truck and equipment, the thief got away with about $120,000 of stuff.

“This is definitely the biggest theft we’ve had,” Allen said. “If we don’t have the mowers and equipment we can’t do our jobs.”

On Tuesday night, Allen got an anonymous phone call that the truck was parked in front of a local elementary school. She’s still taking inventory of what’s missing from the trailer.

Allen doesn’t recognize the woman in the surveillance video, but if you know who she is you are asked to call Metro police or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

