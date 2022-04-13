ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Video: Driverless car gets pulled over in San Francisco, then appears to take off

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Baker
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48j7hi_0f7VUFzu00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Video caught a driverless car being pulled over by the San Francisco Police Department earlier this month that then appeared to drive off when the officer turned his back on it.

The incident, which took place on Friday, April 1 in San Francisco’s Richmond District, involved a vehicle operated by Cruise, a self-driving ride service .

In the video, the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle to approach the Cruise, trying its door and turning to walk back to his patrol car. That’s when the Cruise takes off, crosses an intersection and comes to a stop. Two officers then get out of the patrol car to engage with the driverless vehicle.

Kohls, Walmart targeted for falsely marketing items as made from ‘bamboo:’ FTC

A statement provided to Nexstar’s KRON by Cruise explained that the vehicle was pulled over because it did not have its headlights on due to a human error. The San Francisco-based company said, “the vehicle yielded to the police car, then pulled over across the intersection which was the nearest safe location for a traffic stop.”

An officer contacted Cruise and no citation was issued, according to a tweet from Cruise. In a separate tweet , Cruise said it works “closely with SFPD on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this.”

Cruise told KRON it has fixed the issue that led to the vehicle being pulled over in the first place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Missing Utah man found dead on Provo hiking trail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A missing Utah man last seen walking out of a hotel in Provo in Jan. 2022 has been found dead, according to police. Provo Police have identified the missing man as Andrew Gulledge, 41. Gulledge, a man from North Salt Lake, was last seen on New Year’s Day 2022 around 11 […]
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC4

Murray Police search for hardware store theft suspects

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department are searching for a man and woman wanted in connection to theft of a local hardware store. Police say the suspects may be responsible for a “high dollar amount” of theft from an Ace Hardware store. The pair’s images were caught on […]
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kron#Kohls#Ftc#Nexstar#Sfpd
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC4

Utes suspend baseball coach Gary Henderson for two weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah has suspended head baseball coach Gary Henderson for two weeks without pay for what the University is calling a “personnel matter.” The statement released by the school did not detail what the issue was. During the suspension, assistant coach Todd Guilliams will serve as interim […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Police search for West Valley hit-and-run suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley City Police Department has called upon citizens to help identify the suspect of a recent hit and run incident. On April 10 at about 1:45 p.m. the driver of a silver SUV ran a red light at 4800 W 4100 S and hit a man riding […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: San Francisco Chinatown Camera Shop Owners Fight Back Against Smash-and-Grab Robbers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — After two years of barely scraping by without any foot traffic, the owners of a San Francisco Chinatown camera store breathed a sigh of relief when tourists finally started trickling back in — only to get nearly robbed and attacked with hammers Monday. It all started around 3:20 p.m. when a group of three teens walked in and asked about the price of a camera. They hung around for about three minutes and left, only to return about 30 minutes later. “All of a sudden, they pulled out a hammer and they started trying to smash the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC4

Utah gas station offering gallons for less than $4

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A gas station in Ogden is doing their part to combat soaring gas prices.  The BJs located on 1453 Washington Blvd. is offering gas for as little as $3.99 per gallon.  When questioned as to how they are able to offer their product for such low prices amid a time of […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Authorities search for missing man last seen in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Authorities are searching for a missing man named Jonathan Baker last seen on April 7, 2022. The Emery County Sheriff’s Office says Baker was last heard from after contacting his son from the Moonshine Wash area just south of Green River. Authorities say Baker drives […]
EMERY COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy