Clippers-Pelicans winner faces Phoenix Suns in Game 1 Sunday at Footprint Center

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns will have to wait until Friday's play-in finale to find out who they'll face to begin the playoffs, but at least they now know what time they'll play Sunday.

The Suns will play Game 1 at 6 p.m. at Footprint Center.

With the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason, Phoenix (64-18) will play the eighth seed that emerges out of the play-in tournament.

The Pelicans and Clippers will meet Friday night in Los Angeles for the eighth seed and a matchup with the Suns.

The Suns are 2-2 versus the Clippers and 3-1 against the Pelicans.

The first four games of Phoenix's first-round series have already been mapped out including Game 5-7 if necessary for the best-of-7 series:

Game 1 Sunday: 8th seed at Suns 6 p.m., Bally Sports Arizona / TNT.

Game 2 Tuesday, 8th seed at Suns, 7 p.m. Bally Sports Arizona / TNT.

Game 3 Friday, April 22, Suns at 8th seed, TBD, Bally Sports Arizona / ESPN.

Game 4 Sunday, April 24, Suns at 8th seed, 6:30 p.m. Bally Sports Arizona / TNT.

Game 5 Tuesday, April 26 8th seed at Suns, TBD, TBD.

Game 6 Thursday, April 28, Suns at 8th seed, TBD, TBD.

Game 7 Saturday, April 30, 8th seed at Suns, TBD, TBD.

Phoenix reached the finals last season and lost to the Bucks in six games after taking a 2-0 series lead.

