Anti-vaccine bills sail through committee

Two pieces of legislation pertaining to COVID vaccines pass in House Health Welfare.

Stonewall Republican Larry Bagley’s resolution to remove COVID vaccines from the state’s immunization schedule passed on a 10 to 6 vote. New Orleans Democrat Representative Jason Hughes asked Bagley why House Resolution 3 is even necessary.

“Does a parent have the right to opt-out of having that vaccine administered to their child?” said Hughes.

“Yes,” Bagley responded.

“So why do we need this?” Hughes stated.

Bagley said it’s a matter of principle and claimed that some schools have not allowed parents to opt-out.

“We’re trying to add something that we don’t really know what it does in the long run, and we will in twenty years, but that will be too late for your children,” said Bagley.

Shreveport Pediatric Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Joseph Bocchini spoke in opposition. The doctor said the decision to incorporate any vaccine into the routine schedule for children is based on the merits of the vaccine.

“And the benefits that, that provides not only to the child but to all the children in that school as well as the teachers and other staff,” said Bocchini.

Shreveport Republican Thomas Pressly’s bill to prohibit the government from issuing vaccine mandates passed on a 12 to 5 vote. House Bill 990 does not pertain to federal vaccine mandates.

“Private businesses that and private entities wishing to implement their own policies to do so,” said Pressly.

Both Bills advance to the House floor.