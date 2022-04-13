ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccine trial underway for children 6 months to 5 years old

By Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A COVID vaccine study is underway for children from six months to five years old.

Tribe Clinical Research is participating in Pfizer’s trial. The company said they need your help, by participating in the study.

“It’s a competitive trial,” said Dr. Scott Dobson, Pediatrician & Investigator at Tribe Clinical Research. “They want to get as many kids in the trial as possible for right now. So, the more data we can have, then the better we’re going to all feel that the vaccine is efficacious, which means–does the vaccine work.”

“This is a phase three clinical trial with Pfizer, looking at the age group, six months to five years old for the COVID vaccine,” Dr. Dobson said. “Clinical trials work typically in various stages and phases, and so a phase three trial basically means it is already passed the point where we’re concerned about safety.”

“The COVID vaccine has been well studied, well documented in adults and now teenagers and then on down to five to 12,” said Dobson. “Now, we’re at six months to five years old.”

Dobson said three doses are given during this study. Officials said they will monitor patients during several visits for 21 months.

“So patients, if they enroll in the trial, it’s a very thorough process, where they’re evaluated to make sure they don’t have underlying medical conditions that would put them at risk,” Dobson said.

Not all parents are onboard just yet.

“Definitely think that it could be a good thing. Definitely because COVID is very unpredictable and scary, and so it could be a good thing. My biggest concern is that it’s just so new. I haven’t seen a lot of research on it,” said Priscilla Syphrit, a parent of two children under two-years-old.

“I haven’t seen anything on it for little kids, and personally as parent, I think I’d like to see more kids go through it – before I put my own children in it,” Syphrit said. “Like I’d like to see how other children have reacted to it, to weigh out the pros and cons for my own kids.”

“My thoughts on it really are, as a parent I just suggest that you do your research and just stay updated on the changes that they’re making,” said Casey Keller, a parent. “I don’t recommend it personally. None of my children will be getting it.”

Dr. Dobson is reassuring parents, and would like to see more children in the trial.

“We have a lot of confidence when a trial gets to this point, and we don’t even participate in trials that feel like this is an experiment,” Dr. Dobson said.

“For as long as COVID has been going now, I continue to say that the risk of getting COVID is exponentially more of a concern than the vaccine for all age groups. So, having a child with COVID has more risk both in the short term and the long term, that we may not even be aware of yet–compared to a vaccine that has now been proven to be safe,” Dobson said.

Syphrit said she will wait to see the impacts of the vaccine in smaller children, but said she has high hopes.

“I’d definitely sit back and watch and see how it affects other people first,” Syphrit said. “I definitely hope that it makes some kind of a difference because I would like as close to back to normal as we can get to,” she said.

Tribe Clinical Research hopes by people stepping up, they will be heroes for others.

“We want people to feel like they are safely contributing to the future of medicine and providing hope for others in a safe way,” Dr. Dobson said.

Representatives with the company said they have limited spots available. They also said participating families may receive compensation for time and travel.

To learn more click here , or call 864-334-0141.

Dr. Dobson also said 40 to 50 participants have already been seen or scheduled for this study.

He said they will keep going until Pfizer says they have enough data. There’s no word on how long this will last.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7News

Police looks for suspect after finding body in road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. According to the police, one man was found dead in a West Asheville neighborhood. The Asheville Police Department said officers were dispatched to Fairfax Avenue around 11:30 p.m. where they found 27-year-old Lamichael Shawn Carter deceased in the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
HEALTH
WSPA 7News

Today in History: 7 historical events on April 14

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — History provides a clear illustration of how society, technology and government works locally, nationally and globally. Discover what happened on this day in History. 1775 – First American abolition society founded in Philadelphia The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is the first American society dedicated […]
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in trial

US biotech firm Moderna on Wednesday said it was pursuing regulatory approval for its Covid vaccine in children under six years old after the two-shot regimen was found to be safe and produced a strong immune response. Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

