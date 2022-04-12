Crews respond to blaze at under-construction hotel in Camarillo

Update: A new story with updated information released Wednesday has been published and can be viewed here.

A major fire at an under-construction hotel in Camarillo sent plumes of smoke up in the area and stopped traffic along Highway 101 Tuesday night.

The blaze, dubbed the Promenade Fire, was first reported at 7:11 p.m. along Las Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard near the Camarillo Outlet Mall.

By about 7:20 p.m., the fire had escalated causing crews to sound a second alarm and send in more resources, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire was on the second floor of the four-story structure. The flames quickly covered the structure's third and fourth flours.

"Ladder trucks are setting up to flow large amounts of water," fire officials said in a tweet.

Shortly before 8 p.m., portions of the structure collapsed, according to fire reports.

On-ramps to Highway 101 near the fire were closed off to traffic for a time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The main part of the fire was considered out or "knocked down" by about 8:30 p.m.

By about 8:45 p.m., power lines near the fire had been made safe in the area, fire officials said. Traffic had also resumed on northbound Highway 101 near Las Posas but the southbound lanes remained closed, according to Ventura County Fire.

Camarillo hotel plans

The project is called Mian Plaza and Convention Center of Camarillo featuring hotels, a conference center, restaurants and more. The plaza was planned to extend along West Ventura Boulevard across from the outlets’ Promenade to the corner of Las Posas Road near the Highway 101 ramp.

The overall project includes two hotels: a Home2 Suites by Hilton with 122 rooms and an Embassy Suites hotel with 155 rooms, according to past reports.

The Embassy Suites was planned for four stories with a swimming pool, dine-in restaurant and conference center.

Designs for the conference center called for 17,500 square feet with the capacity to fit 750 seated guests and even more for standing events.

