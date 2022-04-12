ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Crews respond to blaze at under-construction hotel in Camarillo

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCmZt_0f7VTmtY00

Update: A new story with updated information released Wednesday has been published and can be viewed here.

A major fire at an under-construction hotel in Camarillo sent plumes of smoke up in the area and stopped traffic along Highway 101 Tuesday night.

The blaze, dubbed the Promenade Fire, was first reported at 7:11 p.m. along Las Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard near the Camarillo Outlet Mall.

By about 7:20 p.m., the fire had escalated causing crews to sound a second alarm and send in more resources, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Learn more about the structure: A major construction project is underway in Camarillo; here's what you need to know

Fire officials said the fire was on the second floor of the four-story structure. The flames quickly covered the structure's third and fourth flours.

"Ladder trucks are setting up to flow large amounts of water," fire officials said in a tweet.

Shortly before 8 p.m., portions of the structure collapsed, according to fire reports.

On-ramps to Highway 101 near the fire were closed off to traffic for a time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The main part of the fire was considered out or "knocked down" by about 8:30 p.m.

By about 8:45 p.m., power lines near the fire had been made safe in the area, fire officials said. Traffic had also resumed on northbound Highway 101 near Las Posas but the southbound lanes remained closed, according to Ventura County Fire.

Camarillo hotel plans

The project is called Mian Plaza and Convention Center of Camarillo featuring hotels, a conference center, restaurants and more. The plaza was planned to extend along West Ventura Boulevard across from the outlets’ Promenade to the corner of Las Posas Road near the Highway 101 ramp.

The overall project includes two hotels: a Home2 Suites by Hilton with 122 rooms and an Embassy Suites hotel with 155 rooms, according to past reports.

The Embassy Suites was planned for four stories with a swimming pool, dine-in restaurant and conference center.

Designs for the conference center called for 17,500 square feet with the capacity to fit 750 seated guests and even more for standing events.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Crews respond to blaze at under-construction hotel in Camarillo

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to respond to a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. The crash happened in the area of Brandt Pike and Harshman Road around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. Police on scene were unable to confirm details on if anyone was taken to the hospital...
DAYTON, OH
WAFF

Crews respond to fire at Shelby Motel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shelby Motel Friday night. Crews with HFR worked to quickly extinguish a fire around 10:25 p.m. at the motel located at 2209 Memorial Parkway, NW. According to HFR, one person has non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Mercury

Crews respond to garage fire in southern Berks County

Fire crews were called to a garage fire Friday in Robeson Township shortly after 9:30 p.m. A detached three-car garage in the 100 block of Leighton Lane was reportedly on fire, according to emergency reports. Most of the crews had just finished with a brush fire along Interstate 176 in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Accidents
City
Camarillo, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Camarillo, CA
Crime & Safety
Camarillo, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Multiple crews respond to large fire in Milford

(WJAR) — Numerous fire departments responded to a multiple alarm fire in Milford on Tuesday night. The fire occurred at a building on Haven Street. Fire units from Milford, Hopkinton, and Westborough responded to the blaze. Fire officials say access to water was a problem for crews and there...
MILFORD, MA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Construction Project#Accident
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

USPS services suspended in Santa Monica neighborhood after repeat attacks on carriers

The United States Postal Service has suspended its services for one block of residents in a Santa Monica neighborhood, after several reported assaults took place on carriers delivering mail in the area.A report was filed back on Jan. 19 for an incident that occurred in the early evening, when a mail carrier was attacked by a resident who lives near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue.He reportedly swung a broomstick at the carrier, though they were not injured in the attack.According to Santa Monica Police Department's Public Information Officer, the suspect is well-known amongst their ranks, as they've...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: San Bernardino Sheriff Permanently Slams Door on Coroner Transparency

When the baton was passed from former San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon to his hand-picked successor Shannon Dicus the ink was hardly dry from his official swearing in ceremony when the Captain of the Coroner Division issued a press release labeled, “Temporary Operating Procedure” announcing that although Coroner Division policy designates the division has the responsibility for approving and posting its press releases, it “recognizes that some deference is proper when other divisions are involved in certain incidents.”
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best neighborhoods to live in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach is a coastal city and port in Southern California that is one of the prime locations to live in Los Angeles County and in California. Some of the most popular tourist attractions are the Queen Mary, Aquarium, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, and, of course, the beach. Long Beach is also home to California State University, where students may both study and enjoy the city. The city may provide a terrific experience for anybody looking for a California beach getaway or simply a place to live.
LONG BEACH, CA
KGET

Motorcycle traveled 110 mph on city streets: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle that police say traveled more than 110 mph on city streets was seized after entering a garage in southwest Bakersfield, according to a court filing. Police and the California Highway Patrol on April 2 were conducting an operation to combat street racing when a black and gray motorcycle sped […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy