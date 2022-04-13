SWVA residents react to 40-year record inflation numbers

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices continue to drop, despite the high cost of crude oil.

Oil prices are soaring to more than $100 per barrel. The price at the pumps directly correlates to the price of crude oil.

The average price for regular unleaded gas in the U.S. as of Tuesday, April 12 is $4.098 per gallon, dropping from $4.114 on Monday, April 11 and $4.331 — the highest national average on record — on Friday, March 11, according to AAA . Meanwhile, the website shows Virginia’s average cost for regular gas as $3.966 per gallon as of Tuesday.

However, it’s not just gas that’s more expensive right now. Inflation is rising at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.

According to a recent report, inflation skyrocketed to 8.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that since 2021, the price of gasoline has increased by 48%, used cars by 35%, food by 8.8%, and shelter by 5%.

For DoorDash driver Angeline Sotelo, it’s impacting her ability to make money.

“[At] under $2, I was able to fill up my tank and benefit from the profits of being a DoorDash driver, whereas of now, I don’t even do it all too often. Maybe once a week if I really need to, because I’m not making much,” said Sotelo.

As she laughs, he says the extra cash being offered from the company isn’t enough.

“They’ll be like, ‘oh, you drove a hundred miles, here’s $5,’ but that barely makes a difference,” said Sotelo.

The John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, Dr. Alice Kassens, says a lot of the inflation issues are due to the pandemic, American demand coming out of the pandemic, and other global issues.

“At the beginning of COVID, we cut back on a lot of things and reduced demand, and then there were some supply adjustments,” said Dr. Kassens.

However, once those protocols were relaxed, Dr. Kassens says Americans started spending money and going to restaurants.

“Demand increased and, if nothing else changes, that puts upwards pressure on prices,” said Dr. Kassens.

She believes inflation rates will drop back down to normal levels, which at one point was around 3%. Before that can happen, though, she says Americans need to be patient.

“There is no secret sauce. If one can buy in bulk and get a discount, do it…I wish that there is a magic recipe for saving those precious dollars, but I don’t,” said Dr. Kassens.

But, for Sotelo, accepting orders will still be difficult.

“Sometimes they’ll have, like, ‘oh, for every order, you can get an extra dollar,’ which, in the long run, does not add up as much as you think it would because you can get maybe one, two, three dollars extra an hour, which if you’re only doing two or three hour shifts, it’s not too much,” said Sotelo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.