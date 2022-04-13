ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Turnto10.com

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma; tornado watch in effect

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense storm system moved through Texas Monday, leaving widespread damage and some injuries as tornadoes raked the I-35 corridor. Damage was extensive in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, just northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston, another reported tornado caused damage.
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat late Wednesday to Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain and storms moving in, plus a threat for severe weather. Still warm to end the work week but trending cooler for the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with a few scattered showers possible. It will still...
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Major RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...mid 80s to mid 90s.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * WHEN...From early this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water will rise onto the west bank flooding property of the Bogue Falaya Towers at East Boston Street and threatening commercial property on the east bank near Military Road. Bogue Falaya River Park and Christ Episcopal School grounds will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 PM CDT Thursday was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested, and will continue to fall to 6 feet later this morning to early this afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.5 feet on 05/22/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with local amounts possibly ranging from 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except locally 8 inches above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, including Highway 3 between Yreka and Fort Jones and also near Callahan. This also includes Sawyers Bar Road. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS..Travel could be difficult. Visibility will be limited at times. Snow could be wet and heavy, weighing down trees and power lines. Broken tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAIL...The heaviest snow is most likely to occur from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Saturday, where rates could be one half to one inch per hour at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

