JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO