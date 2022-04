RESERVE — Three St. John Parish softball teams have made it to the LHSAA playoffs. The state tournament will be held April 29-30 at the St. Julien Complex in Broussard. Ranked third in Division IV, Riverside Academy will host No. 14 Ouachita Christian in the regional round on April 21. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face either Cedar Creek or St. Mary’s. The Lady Rebels have had a phenomenal season with 27 wins and six losses.

RESERVE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO