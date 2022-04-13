ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

T.J. Bollers turning heads during spring practice

By Zach Hanley
fox47.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year during spring ball, T.J. Bollers was introduced to Wisconsin...

fox47.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Big Ten Football Stadium Caught On Fire Wednesday

One of the more well-known football stadiums in the Big Ten caught on fire on Wednesday morning. Camp Randall Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Badgers, caught on fire during a construction project. Wisconsin’s athletic department released a statement after the fire was put out and confirmed that one worker was...
MADISON, WI
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian addresses quarterback competition following latest Texas scrimmage

Just like many college football teams across the country, Texas is currently having a competition to determine its starting quarterback for the 2022 season. While Steve Sarkisian brings back sophomore Hudson Card, the Longhorns also brought in former On3 Consensus five-star signal-caller Quinn Ewers from Ohio State – and those two have been battling it out during spring practices to give Sarkisian a better idea of who he will start once the season arrives.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Spring Ball#American Football#College Football#Badger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy