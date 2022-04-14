ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, MA

Friends pack Middleton church to pray for teen critically injured in stabbing

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
 22 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Friends filled a Middleton church Tuesday to pray for healing for a teen critically injured after investigators say she was stabbed by her father last week.

Andrea Salvaggio, 13, watched the prayer service on FaceTime from Children’s Hospital in Boston with her mother, Maria, at her bedside.

About 200 people prayed the rosary and lit candles at St. Agnes Parish.

At the end of the service, Maria emotionally thanked the community for their support.

“I don’t wish anybody to ever have to go through what we are going through, but it gives me strength to have seen this tonight,” Maria said, in tears, via FaceTime. “I can’t begin to tell you how important and how much this means to me. It’s my daughter. It doesn’t seem like much, but I think prayer is our best chance.”

A family friend told Boston 25 News Andrea is not only conscious and making progress in her recovery but also asking to see friends.

Prosecutors say Andrea was stabbed by her father in her bed last Friday morning and her mother was injured trying to protect her.

Friends are working to set up a GoFundMe account to help cover Andrea’s medical expenses.

[ Andrea Salvaggio's Recovery Fund ]

