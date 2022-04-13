Fan at Timberwolves-Clippers Game Tried to Glue Herself to the Court

There's some craziness going on to open the NBA 's play-in tournament. Late in the second quarter of the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers , a fan inside the Target Center attempted to superglue herself to the court in protest of ... something.

Here is video of the incident:

Here's the report from TNT's broadcasters:

And some photos:

Here's a closer look at her:

And yet more photos:

The Inside the NBA crew mentioned talked about it at halftime:

Whatever the woman's scheme was, it didn't work and she was hauled off by security. Maybe she was protesting the concept of the play-in tournament.

Update: The woman was protesting T'Wolves' owner Glen Taylor.

