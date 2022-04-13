ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fan at Timberwolves-Clippers Game Tried to Glue Herself to the Court

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKVqO_0f7VPuqy00

There's some craziness going on to open the NBA 's play-in tournament. Late in the second quarter of the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers , a fan inside the Target Center attempted to superglue herself to the court in protest of ... something.

Here is video of the incident:

Here's the report from TNT's broadcasters:

And some photos:

Here's a closer look at her:

And yet more photos:

The Inside the NBA crew mentioned talked about it at halftime:

Whatever the woman's scheme was, it didn't work and she was hauled off by security. Maybe she was protesting the concept of the play-in tournament.

Update: The woman was protesting T'Wolves' owner Glen Taylor.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Fan at Timberwolves-Clippers Game Tried to Glue Herself to the Court .

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Three Anthony Davis Trade Destinations

The Los Angeles Lakers' no-good, very bad season will be coming to an end in a few weeks. Whether it be by means of missing the playoffs entirely, in the play-in tournament, or at the hands of a juggernaut first-round opponent, the Lakers will be on vacation sooner rather than later.
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Now Calling Out James Harden as Sixers' Slide Continues

When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allie Laforce
Person
Glen Taylor
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Target Center#Timberwolves Clippers#Tedbuddy8#Tnt
The Big Lead

Bubba Watson Served the Worst Masters Champions Dinner Menu Ever. Twice.

Tonight is the annual Masters' Champions Dinner. The menu, selected by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, was released this morning and it sounds pretty damn good. The kind of meal one might purchase a counterfeit green dinner jacket to sneak into. Is it one of the best Masters dinners ever? We'll leave that to the attendees to decide, but we definitely know it won't be the worst. That honor belongs to Bubba Watson.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Still Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, And Russell Westbrook Can Win Together: "It Takes Time And We Live In A Microwave Society When It Takes Time To Mesh."

After finishing 11th in the West, it's impossible not to call this season a failure for the Lakers. For months, the team reeked of dysfunction, losing again and again in increasingly concerning ways. With all that said, not everybody has lost faith in the potential of the Lakers' trio itself....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Is Tiger Woods Limping Already?

Tiger Woods turned Monday and Tuesday into an extravaganza in Augusta as excitement over his return reaches levels of delirium. We're about 24 hours away from seeing how his body responds to meaningful golf after such a long layoff and daunting physical obstacles. Woods' fellow players have lined up to talk about how good he looks and how tight his game is, and nothing would be better than seeing the man with five green jackets in contention for a sixth.
GOLF
The Spun

Warriors Could Make Blockbuster Addition This Summer

Watch out, NBA. The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be on the hunt to make a blockbuster addition to their roster this summer. An anonymous Western Conference executive believes the Warriors are going to make a run after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is still in the first year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Reportedly Thought Kevin Durant Was Grating And Self-Righteous After Durant Suggested He Wasn't In Shape To Start The Season

James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy