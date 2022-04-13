ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Hartford (WI) mayor apologizes for March 9 incident

By Thomas J. McKillen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartford Mayor Tim Michalak issued his first public statement on April 12 about the incident just over a month earlier, which prompted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to recommend that Michalak be charged with two misdemeanors. “A statement: I’ve been strongly admonished by my attorney that I am...

