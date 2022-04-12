ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

Baseball returns to West Michigan with Whitecaps walk-off win

By Will Kennedy, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
COMSTOCK PARK — It was a picturesque day for professional baseball to return to West Michigan.

The sun was high and bright in the sky, temperatures reached well into the 60s and LMCU Ballpark was packed with over 4,000 fans for the Whitecaps home opener against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night. The excitement was sustained for the entirety of the three-hour and 45-minute affair, ending with a walk-off double from Wenceel Perez to earn an 11-10 win in 11 innings.

It looked bleak though in the top of that frame. The Lugnuts scored four in the 11th to take a 10-6 lead, but that didn't worry manager Brayan Pena. He knew his team would battle back and come through when needed.

"These guys got a lot of heart and I'm so proud of them," Pena said. "The sky is the limit, we have a special group, for them to go out there and do what they do, it's an amazing feeling. Just the fact that they never give up."

The team was excited to get things rolling back on its own home turf. During the first weekend of the Minor League Baseball season, West Michigan had been on the road earning a 2-1 series victory over the Great Lakes Loons. Even though they've had success on the road, Pena, a second-year manager, is thrilled to be able to open up the season in front of the loyal Whitecaps fans.

"It's exciting, its one of those things we've been waiting for this moment and this opportunity for a long time," Pena said. " It's an amazing moment, our players are very excited about the opportunity so we just have to go out there, have fun and enjoy."

The players weren't the only ones who were excited to get back, as fans started lining up to get in the park well before the gates were open. Tuesday marked the first home opener since 2019 where there were no COVID restrictions in any way.

The Whitecaps 2020 season was canceled entirely because of the pandemic and last year the team started the campaign with a limited capacity. Outfielder Parker Meadows, who has made several stops throughout the Detroit farm system since getting drafted in 2018, but loves Comstock Park.

The 22-year-old has made stops in Lakeland Florida, Connecticut and spent most of two seasons here in Michigan. Despite his travels, Whitecaps fans hold a special place in his heart and he loved having the full capacity energy back in the ballpark.

"The atmosphere here is up with some of the best places I've ever played," Meadows, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and 2 RBI said. "I mean it's 65 degrees here right now, you can't beat it. We're excited to get back to normal and have less restrictions, it adds to the excitement of it all."

The Whitecaps are coming off a fourth-place finish in the Central League East and a last-place finish in 2019. They're hoping to improve on those numbers and continue to win games, but that's not the main goal for the coaching staff.

They're focused on getting the guys on the roster developed into better baseball players so that they can move up to the AA club in Erie or even to the end goal of Detroit. That meteoric rise is uncommon, but it can happen. Last season's Opening Day third baseman for the Whitecaps, Spencer Torkelson, is playing in the Majors right now.

Pena, who played 12 seasons in the Majors, knows that all his players have seen Torkleson reach the heights that they want to strive to achieve. He doesn't want them to feel too much pressure to live up to that, though. He's just hoping they make small progress every day to eventually work their way up.

"Our goal is to make sure our guys continue to grow and get better and then move on," Pena said. "I already had my time, now it's their time and I think God to give me a chance to be in this position to help our players."

Despite the wins and losses not being the primary focus of the organization, stacking up tally marks in the W column like they did Tuesday sure does help the young players on the team gain that confidence they need to grow in their careers. That's why games like Tuesday are so important to Meadows and everybody else.

Victories, especially walk-off ones, create positive energy and thatenergy leads to better development. In the minor leagues, that's all that matters.

"When you play best is when you want to win. I know it's the minor leagues, but I'm trying to win every game," Meadows said. "A happy clubhouse after the games is just good vibes and I want to do anything I can to help the team, so that's my main goal.

—Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at Will.Kennedy@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

