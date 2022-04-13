ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose Park, IL

Anxious parents in the Chicago area worry about baby formula shortage

By Asal Rezaei
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4Go_0f7VPkGw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBW3q_0f7VPkGw00
Anxious parents in the Chicago area worry about baby formula shortage 02:25

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- COVID-19 continues to leave some shelves empty because of supply issues.

This time, a critical product for new parents -- baby formula -- is in short supply. Walgreens and Target are the retailers getting hit hard with the shortage right now.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported a Walgreens in Melrose Park has supply issues to the point where it's limiting how much formula people can buy. There are signs in the baby product aisle that say they are limiting purchases of baby and toddler formula to just three per transaction. its an issue we're seeing at locations here in the suburbs and the city

It's a product many new parents depend on that's becoming harder and harder to find. Some shelves once filled with baby formula are empty at a Target in the Loop as more shelves are bare at a Target in Melrose Park.

Employees said with the February recall of certain lots of Similac and the supply shortage of other baby formulas, there's no telling when the next shipments will come in.

Samantha Corey, a mother to four-month-old twins in Munster Indiana, said she's been frantically searching for formula since her babies were born.

"I've been up at night, wondering what I'm going to do," asked Corey, who added that she's not alone.

CBS News reports three quarters of babies in the U.S. use formula within their first six months. Corey said she is feeling extremely helpless right now.

"What are we supposed to do? There's no answer. What are we supposed to do if we cant find the formula," asked Corey.

Walgreens said it's not only an issue of high demand and low supply, but also challenges with sourcing ingredients, packaging hang-ups and labor shortages.

At a Walgreens in Melrose Park, the supply so low, signs limit customers to only three products at a time. A Walgreens store in the Loop is simply marking some products as temporarily out of stock.

For moms like Corey with more than one baby on formula, the purchase limit is making things even harder.

"So what am I doing? I'm starting to hoard. I'm starting to scout we're going further out. I'm going to areas where I know that there's a low population. what am I doing, you know, it's unreal."

CBS 2 asked the managers at the Target stores and Walgreens when we can expect to see shipments of baby formula come in. They weren't able to give a specific timeline and said they're just waiting for answers like everyone else.

Comments / 4

Fran Cigna Genovese
2d ago

you should be worried. the worst is yet to come. Wait til you can't get enough food and gas is so high, you cant afford to drive to the store. Please vote Republican in November.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chef Jin Lew ends up in hospital as John Doe after being carjacked, brutally beaten in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jin Lew's family reported him missing late last week – and it wasn't until they started calling around to local hospitals that they found him badly beaten. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday night, the Chicago area chef was listed in the hospital as a John Doe until his family was notified. He was in a coma and almost unrecognizable. "Jin Lew was robbed, carjacked, and brutally beaten and had to have multiple brain surgeries," said family spokesman Dr. Kim Tee. "Something needs to be done immediately." Lew was last seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
WTVF

Consumer Reports: Questions remain in baby formula recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — A recent big recall of infant formula is raising new questions about how these products are regulated — and more importantly their safety. If you're a parent with a newborn that is drinking this formula, you expect it to be safe. Federal regulators...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC Action News

Battat Toys recalls toddler walkers sold at Target, Amazon over choking hazard

TAMPA, Fla. — Battat Toys is recalling thousands of toddler walkers sold at Target and Amazon because small attachments can come off and pose a choking hazard. According to the recall, 17,000 walkers are being recalled in the U.S. and an additional 2,400 in Canada. The wooder walker has yellow sides, blue wheels and multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Formulas#Baby Formula#Target#Cbs 2#Loop#Cbs News
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
CBS Chicago

Search for answers on the East Garfield Park building where porch collapsed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- : One day after a deadly porch collapse in East Garfield Park, there's more information about building violations. A 52-year-old man died in the collapse and two others were injured. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported crews spent a second day tat the scene all day trying to figure out what happened. There is heavy machinery in the area. The Chicago Department of Buildings said there are contractors trying to make sure everything is now safe on this property. But some neighbors are asking the city for more than that. Danny White's...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
CBS Chicago

After nearly 100 years, North Chicago residents will have a beach to enjoy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's been nearly 100 years since the people of North Chicago have had a beach to enjoy.it was too dangerous for anyone to get in the water. CBS 2's Sabrina Fanza explains how the suburb plans to make it safer to reopen by a summer holiday."Everybody is dying to swim, but we can't. When we want to swim we have to buy a plane ticket," said Foss Park District Commissioner Dr. Donna King.It's been almost a century since North Chicago had its own beach. "Kids in a community don't have anything to do," said project manager Jon Shabica. The...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Walmart Hiring 50K Workers, Adding New Hubs

As one of the most popular and largest retail corporations in the U.S., Walmart is now hiring 50,000 workers. Not only that, but the franchise is also adding new hubs. Walmart is hiring new employees across its frontline and corporate office. Walmart is raising their starting wage to $30 for...
BUSINESS
Cleveland.com

When parents worry about their kids’ presents: Ask Amy

I’ll be back next week. Today’s “Best of” topic from 10 years ago is: “Present Tense.”. Dear Amy: My oldest son will be turning five next month. We are planning a party at a local park with simple games and food. My problem is, I don’t want guests to bring presents. He has lots of toys, and I feel our house is overrun! However, I don’t want him to be hurt with the expectation of opening presents. Please help!
KIDS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Baby in Chicago grazed by bullet

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A baby is okay after being grazed by a bullet in Chicago. It happened around 7:15 Friday night on the city’s Northwest side. Police said that the one-year-old was in the back seat when someone opened fire on the car. The bullet grazed her head, but she is reportedly doing well. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fatherly

Nearly 30 Percent of Popular Baby Formula Brands Sold Out in U.S.

For many parents who rely on formula to feed their infants, the idea of just changing the brand of baby formula our child eats is stressful. For babies who have specific nutritional needs, or are just plain picky, it’s hard to know if they will tolerate the change. Formula is a necessary item for thousands of families across the United States, but right now, many parents are now struggling with having to make the choice of changing formula brands and are worrying about their formula of choice being sold out amid an ongoing formula shortage that’s hit the country for months on end.
HEALTH
100.7 WITL

A Look At Old Michigan Supermarkets

In diggin’ up photos of old general stores and grocers, it got me wondering about supermarkets. Were these over-glorified, mammothly-garish, overstuffed grocery stores a product of the 1950s? Were any large supermarkets around before that? The answer is yes. Many items in the early incarnations of general & grocery...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy