ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’ve apprehended a man after an hours-long standoff at the home of his aunt, a former lawmaker. Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says David Hendrickson is under arrest after police used a police dog to apprehend him. A spokesman for retired lawmaker Cheryl Williams Stapleton says Hendrickson is her nephew and showed up at her house Friday in a mental health crisis. He was on pretrial release with an ankle monitor. Williams Stapleton was a powerful Democratic representative but resigned last year to defend herself against corruption charges stemming from work as an Albuquerque Public Schools administrator.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 21 DAYS AGO