ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch: Ryan Hartman gives middle finger to Evander Kane

By Joe Nelson
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42F4aK_0f7VPWre00

Hartman was standing up for Kirill Kaprizov after Kane gave him a rough shot.

Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild may as well expect to see a deduction from an upcoming paycheck after he was caught by TV cameras giving the middle finger to Edmonton's Evander Kane.

Hartman, who scored a goal in Minnesota's 5-1 win on Tuesday night, flipped the bird to Kane following a scrum midway through the third period.

Hartman was fired up after Kane cross-checked Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov.

Both Hartman and Kane were given game misconduct penalties.

Comments / 4

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Ryan Hartman has a fine fantasy evening

Ryan Hartman was on his game on Tuesday night helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. He netted a pair of goals, a plus-2 rating, 12 PIMs, two shots and one block. Fantasy Impact:. Hartman's first goal came after a solid Kirill Kaprizov effort along the boards where...
NHL
Golf Digest

Sean Avery chopping some dudes legs off in a random minor-league hockey game is a classic of the Sean Avery genre

When you think of the most uniformly disliked dudes in modern hockey—John Scott, Brad Marchand, Evander Kane—it’s hard not to mention Sean Avery. Avery bounced franchise to franchise throughout his 11-year NHL career, sticking longest in New York, where assholes are just part of the scenery. Avery survived because he served a very specific purpose—getting under an opponent’s pads—and also because he had a sort of unhinged charisma that was amusing from a distance.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/14/22 vs Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars continue their three-game homestand against the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the season. On Tuesday, they held the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to just 25 shots and zero goals on the board in an intense 1-0 victory on home ice. It was a much-needed performance after a chaotic month and a few poor performances on the defensive end of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Finger#The Minnesota Wild
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
Beaumont Enterprise

Retired Predators Star Pekka Rinne Selling Sleek Nashville Home for $5M

Now retired from the NHL, Pekka Rinne is skating away from his home in Nashville, TN. The sensational showpiece is on the market for $4,999,990. The longtime Nashville Predators netminder picked up the brand-new build in 2019 for $2.2 million. It sits on a 2-acre corner lot in the West Meade neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 14TH

Four teams will look to book their spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night, meanwhile, the Central division title can be claimed tonight as well. Let's take a look at how the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tampa Bay Lightning can clinch a berth in the playoffs, and how the Colorado Avalanche can wrap up the Central division title.
NHL
FOX Sports

Montreal goalie Carey Price returns vs. Islanders

MONTREAL (AP) — Goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders on Friday night, stepping into the crease for his first game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. Price spent months recovering from off-season knee...
ELMONT, NY
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
102
Followers
39
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy