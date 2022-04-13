Watch: Ryan Hartman gives middle finger to Evander Kane
Hartman was standing up for Kirill Kaprizov after Kane gave him a rough shot.
Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild may as well expect to see a deduction from an upcoming paycheck after he was caught by TV cameras giving the middle finger to Edmonton's Evander Kane.
Hartman, who scored a goal in Minnesota's 5-1 win on Tuesday night, flipped the bird to Kane following a scrum midway through the third period.
Hartman was fired up after Kane cross-checked Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov.
Both Hartman and Kane were given game misconduct penalties.
