Watch: Ryan Hartman gives middle finger to Evander Kane

Hartman was standing up for Kirill Kaprizov after Kane gave him a rough shot.

Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild may as well expect to see a deduction from an upcoming paycheck after he was caught by TV cameras giving the middle finger to Edmonton's Evander Kane.

Hartman, who scored a goal in Minnesota's 5-1 win on Tuesday night, flipped the bird to Kane following a scrum midway through the third period.

Hartman was fired up after Kane cross-checked Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov.

Both Hartman and Kane were given game misconduct penalties.