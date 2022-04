Hi! My name is Ruth Esmeralda Garcia- Guerra and I’m from La Grange, NC. I live with my parents and my younger brother. My favorite color is black and my favorite animal is the wolf. I love going out to eat, taking pictures, and spending time with family. As a first-generation student, I’m very grateful for my parents’ hard work that has helped me get where I am now. I am more than excited to have chosen RIBN as my pathway to graduating as a registered nurse and working as a NICU nurse in the future.

