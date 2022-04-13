Two EF-1 tornados confirmed Monday night in western Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 tornados that hit Sebastian and Franklin counties.

One tornado affected Bloomer, in Sebastian County, which uprooted trees and snapped tree limbs in a heavily wooded area near Fort Chaffee.

A secondary tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Charleston, in Franklin County.

Survey work is continuing in other counties

