Victorville, CA

Authorities search for person who shot 9-year-old girl at Victorville mall

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Authorities searched for a gunman who shot a 9-year-old girl inside a mall in Victorville Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Mall of Victor Valley located at 14400 Bear Valley Rd.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the girl was shot inside the mall and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooter has not been located, the Sheriff’s Department said, and a description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Sheriff’s deputies, ambulances and fire personnel responded to a shooting at a Victorville mall Tuesday night, April 12, 2022 (KTLA)

Video from the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence surrounding the shopping center, which was evacuated and then searched by authorities.

Following the shooting, the mall was closed for the remainder of the evening.

The shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s officials said additional information would be released Wednesday.

Due to increased police activity near the mall, the Victor Valley Transit Authority temporarily suspended service for some of its routes in the area.

