La Crosse County, WI

Experts educate public during Advance Directive Awareness Week

By Leah Rivard
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Local experts are encouraging people to make sure they have a plan in place for end-of-life decisions.

This week marks Advance Directive Awareness Week.

Tuesday, hospice care professionals were at the La Crosse County Administrative Center to educate the public on advance care planning.

Plans can include filling out legal forms to give someone power of attorney to make medical decisions when the patient isn’t able to make the decision themselves.

“It’s taking advantage of the present to make sure that your wishes are met when you maybe aren’t able to express those,” said Jon Binbgol, president of Seven Rivers Hospice Home Inc.

Families should start the process early because you can’t predict when something will happen, Bingbol said.

He believes the process can give everyone peace of mind.

