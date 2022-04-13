New Hampshire to receive $17M to strengthen clean energy infrastructure

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
President Joe Biden reportedly plans to invoke wartime powers to increase domestic production of critical minerals needed to build batteries for electric vehicles and other types of energy technologies.
New Mexico Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Dow told Fox News that, if elected, she would promote American energy production, reverse “burdensome regulations” and ensure that the state’s oil and gas resources are tapped to bring the United States back to energy independence. In an interview with Fox...
U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's one of the main drivers of U.S. inflation reaching a 40-year high, and among the factors most likely to hurt Democrats’ electoral chances in the November midterms.
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
Solar power is a crucial tool in the fight against climate change. But solar panels produce less power when the sun doesn't shine. A new material, derived from crop waste, means they can generate more power even on dull days. It sounds like something out of science fiction: a new...
This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Wave energy could meet all the world’s electricity needs. But technologies to harness wave energy are still developing. Ocean power generation needs to grow by 33% a year to achieve...
Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., called for the U.S. to become energy independent again on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, arguing if President Biden "unleashed" domestic fossil fuels, it would be more powerful in mitigating high gas prices than a taxpayer bailout bill. SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER: They're saying one thing, but...
“The nation’s largest federally owned utility plans to invest more than $3.5 billion in new gas-burning electric plants, despite President Biden’s commitment to swiftly move away from fossil fuels and eliminate greenhouse gases from the power sector in a little more than a decade,” Lisa Friedman reports for The New York Times.
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
For many years now, there has been a spirited debate about whether climate change is science, religion, or even perhaps a secret route to socialism. That question remains unanswered, but we've now discovered with certainty that climate change is a political albatross around the neck of the Democratic Party. The...
Comments / 0