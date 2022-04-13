ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire to receive $17M to strengthen clean energy infrastructure

By Jessica Kisluk
WMUR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive $17 million to strengthen clean energy infrastructure as a part of theBipartisan Infrastructure Law. Granite State...

www.wmur.com

The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
World Economic Forum

Wave energy: can ocean power solve the global energy crisis?

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Wave energy could meet all the world’s electricity needs. But technologies to harness wave energy are still developing. Ocean power generation needs to grow by 33% a year to achieve...
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Washington Examiner

The end of the climate change legend

For many years now, there has been a spirited debate about whether climate change is science, religion, or even perhaps a secret route to socialism. That question remains unanswered, but we've now discovered with certainty that climate change is a political albatross around the neck of the Democratic Party. The...
