Public Safety

Hundreds of drug-laced lollipops found in NSW police raid as police charge three with distributing drugs on the dark web

By Phoebe Loomes
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Three people have been charged with multiple drug offences after police seized 15 kilograms of drug-laced lollipops in raids in the NSW Hunter region.

NSW Police say two men and a woman were part of a criminal syndicate supplying illegal drugs on the dark web, which made more than $1.6 million in cryptocurrency.

Police say the trio distributed drugs, including E-cigarettes containing synthetic cannabinoids, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and officers discovered more than 100 litres of THC-based chemicals during searches.

NSW State Crime Command detectives established Strike Force Alaine to investigate the online sale of drugs in Lake Macquarie in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjBMQ_0f7VNzlf00
Police found 15 kg of drug-laced lollipops in a series of raids in the NSW Hunter region

Police raided two properties at Swansea and a storage facility at Caves Beach on Tuesday.

Police allege they found a large amount of lollipops, suspected to be laced with a prohibited drug, 100 litres of THC-based chemicals, as well as electronic devices, which were seized for forensic examination.

A 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday at Lakeside Drive and taken to Belmont Police Station.

Police arrested another man, 30, at a home on George Street and he was taken to Toronto Police Station.

Cybercrime Squad Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon Arbinja said the arrests 'should serve as a warning to those using the internet to conceal criminal activity'.

'Your anonymity is not guaranteed, and you aren't outside the reach of law enforcement,' he said.

More than $1.6 million in cryptocurrency had been made in drug sales by the trio, he said.

The 47-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were charged with three counts of supplying a psychoactive substance for human consumption, eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group to assist crime, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.

Both will appear at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man was charged with three counts of knowingly supplying a psychoactive substance for human consumption, eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Belmont Local Court next week.

