Hundreds of drug-laced lollipops found in NSW police raid as police charge three with distributing drugs on the dark web

Three people have been charged with multiple drug offences after police seized 15 kilograms of drug-laced lollipops in raids in the NSW Hunter region.

NSW Police say two men and a woman were part of a criminal syndicate supplying illegal drugs on the dark web, which made more than $1.6 million in cryptocurrency.

Police say the trio distributed drugs, including E-cigarettes containing synthetic cannabinoids, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and officers discovered more than 100 litres of THC-based chemicals during searches.

NSW State Crime Command detectives established Strike Force Alaine to investigate the online sale of drugs in Lake Macquarie in May.

Police raided two properties at Swansea and a storage facility at Caves Beach on Tuesday.

Police allege they found a large amount of lollipops, suspected to be laced with a prohibited drug, 100 litres of THC-based chemicals, as well as electronic devices, which were seized for forensic examination.

A 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday at Lakeside Drive and taken to Belmont Police Station.

Police arrested another man, 30, at a home on George Street and he was taken to Toronto Police Station.

Cybercrime Squad Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon Arbinja said the arrests 'should serve as a warning to those using the internet to conceal criminal activity'.

'Your anonymity is not guaranteed, and you aren't outside the reach of law enforcement,' he said.

More than $1.6 million in cryptocurrency had been made in drug sales by the trio, he said.

The 47-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were charged with three counts of supplying a psychoactive substance for human consumption, eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group to assist crime, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.

Both will appear at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man was charged with three counts of knowingly supplying a psychoactive substance for human consumption, eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Belmont Local Court next week.