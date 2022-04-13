Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Talladega County in east central Alabama Clay County in east central Alabama * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Coosa Island to Fayetteville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Ashland, Munford, Waldo, Alpine Bay Resort, Winterboro, Fayetteville, Alpine, Sycamore, Logan Martin Lake, Country Club Estates, Cleveland Crossroads, Gantts Quarry, Varnons, Camp Mac, Ironaton, Millerville and Mignon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
