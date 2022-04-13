ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafayette County, AR
State
Louisiana State
City
Greenwood, AR
County
Columbia County, AR
City
Benton, AR
State
Arkansas State
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Red Lick
Turnto10.com

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma; tornado watch in effect

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense storm system moved through Texas Monday, leaving widespread damage and some injuries as tornadoes raked the I-35 corridor. Damage was extensive in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, just northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston, another reported tornado caused damage.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, APRIL 28 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, April 28. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 49.5 feet Monday, April 25. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 44.7 44.9 45.7
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Thu 8 PM 28.3 28.3 28.3 STEADY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Lowland flood continues. County Road 700 E begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 15.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be on Friday morning. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Woodruff L&D, Blountstown Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Forest Road 115 in Liberty County at River Styx Campground will flood, isolating access to the site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Thursday /11:15 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 PM CDT Thursday /11:15 PM EDT Thursday/ was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at about 17.5 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 03/20/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Thursday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage overnight and continue falling, reaching 7.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 06/18/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy