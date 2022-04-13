Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-12 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central and northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to...
Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain and storms moving in, plus a threat for severe weather. Still warm to end the work week but trending cooler for the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with a few scattered showers possible. It will still...
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Effective: 2022-04-14 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 20.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 17.2 Thu 8 PM 17.5 17.7 19.6 RISING
Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 6% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, CULBERSON COUNTY, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND MOST OF THE PERMIAN BASIN FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 6% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, CULBERSON COUNTY, THE UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND MOST OF THE PERMIAN BASIN * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 3 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-04-15 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...From late tonight to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest near 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020.
Effective: 2022-04-14 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Thu 8 PM 28.3 28.3 28.3 STEADY
Effective: 2022-04-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, APRIL 28 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, April 28. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 49.5 feet Monday, April 25. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 44.7 44.9 45.7
