Okeechobee, FL

Deputies looking for man who shot at van and home in Okeechobee

By Kaitlyn Burman
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man responsible for firing multiple rounds at a van and home. The incident took place early in...

www.wpbf.com

WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home

Seventh Graders Repeatedly Shot At Sixth Grader With Orbeez Gel Gun, A Felony In Florida. Father Of Victim Continues To Change His Mind About Charges. Prosecutors Awaiting Final Decision. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues its […] The article POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS

