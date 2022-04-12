ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers offers glowing review of Scottie Barnes ahead of playoffs

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UPBv_0f7VNB4h00
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes earned high praise from Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers ahead of their first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs.

Barnes is among those players in contention to win Rookie of the Year after a strong campaign. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 74 games, and finished off the season by winning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for March and April.

Rivers was impressed by watching Barnes during the pre-draft process.

“Because of the Ben (Simmons) thing last year, we did watch a lot of film (on him),” said Rivers, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “Scottie Barnes was one of them and he was good on film, but he’s way better, unfortunately, in person. He’s a good player. If you saw Scottie Barnes and didn’t know he was a rookie, you would swear he’s been in the league for 10 years.”

The fourth pick ranked inside the top five among all first-year players in scoring (third), rebounds (third) and steals (fifth), and was sixth in assists. He has played an integral role as a starter and impressed to help Toronto (48-34) claim the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Barnes has certainly earned plenty of attention this season and will be a key focus of the Sixers as the two teams meet for Game 1 on Saturday in Philadelphia. Teams often don’t have to gameplan much for rookies but Barnes has proven to be anything but a typical first-year player.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Doc Rivers
Yardbarker

Rivers Reveals James Harden's Fit With Sixers Still Work in Progress

The Philadelphia 76ers went through the first half of the season without an All-Star co-star to complement Joel Embiid. Although Embiid's high-caliber play helped the Sixers remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture throughout the year, it was clear Philadelphia needed to upgrade as Ben Simmons refused to play for them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts to Anthony Edwards showdown in playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is more than excited to be facing off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Right after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to secure the seventh seed and a date with the Grizzlies in the playoffs opener, Morant took to Twitter to hype up his showdown with Edwards even more.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Eastern Conference Rookie#Ky Carlin#Sixers Wire
WREG

Grizzlies get T’Wolves to open NBA Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The NBA Playoffs in Memphis are set. The Timberwolves got 30 points from Anthony Edwards and 29 from DeAngelo Russell to knock off the Clippers 109-104 to win the Play-In Game for 7th in the West and send Minnesota to Memphis to open the playoffs. Making the win over L.A. even more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Daily

Doc Rivers on rumors of him potentially coaching Lakers: ‘I have a job…we want to win here’

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the rumors that he could be a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching position this coming offseason. Rivers is in his second season as the Sixers’ head coach, and he has led the team to the postseason in both seasons. Philadelphia is the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on ‘scared’ Clippers after Timberwolves clinch NBA playoffs berth

The Minnesota Timberwolves punched their ticket to the playoffs by taking down the LA Clippers in an instant classic. The back-and-forth affair featured eight lead changes and ended with the Timberwolves storming back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win the play-in game 109-104. The upstart Wolves will be facing another up-and-coming squad, the Memphis Grizzlies, in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy