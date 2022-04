PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a woman is arrested after leading officers on a chase. Police say they tried to pull over a woman named Michelle Venham for driving a stolen car. This was on Main Street in Belpre around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. She then crossed the bridge into Parkersburg. Parkersburg Police Office joined the chase. Police say she went through a few neighborhoods in downtown Parkersburg.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 28 DAYS AGO