Bronx, NY

23-year-old innocent bystander shot to death while sitting in car in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

An innocent bystander was shot to death in the Bronx while sitting in her car Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

ALSO READ | Witnesses describe chaotic scene after NYC subway shootings

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

EMS took the victim to NYC Heath and Hospitals/Lincoln where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting inside a parked car at the corner of the location when shots rang out and she was struck.

Police say the victim, who was one of 13 people shot Tuesday night in New York City, was not the intended target.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes just hours after a terrifying shooting aboard an N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, that left at least 29 people injured.

At least 29 people were hurt when a gunman in a reflective vest and a gas mask threw smoke bombs on a subway car in Brooklyn and opened fire.N.J. Burkett has the latest

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

