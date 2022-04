Greetings, fellow residents of Montclair. As many of us are aware, there is a heightened sense of urgency regarding traffic and safety concerns at multiple intersections in our township. Two intersections in particular — the Watchung Plaza, Watchung Avenue and Park Street intersection, and the corner of Valley Road and Mt. Hebron Road — have been problematic with respect to the number of recent accidents that have occurred at these locations. Both intersections are highly trafficked by pedestrians and motor vehicles, schools are in close proximity to both areas, and the safety of pedestrians and motorists has been tenuous and must be addressed.

