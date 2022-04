That’s some rough luck. A woman hit the wrong button after getting pushed by someone while at a lottery vending machine and ended up winning $10 million. NPR reports how LaQuedra Edwards was at a local supermarket in Los Angeles, Calif., when the incident occurred. Edwards claims she had already put money into a lottery ticket vending machine when “some rude person” bumped into her, causing her to push a number she hadn’t intended to hit on the machine.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO